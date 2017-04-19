The federal government, through the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, announced a $382,774 investment for 11 infrastructure projects in Western P.E.I.

The Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program is part of the celebrations for Canada's 150th birthday.

The plan is focused on upgrading, renovating and expanding existing social infrastructure.

"In order for Prince Edward Island to thrive and Islanders to benefit, all regions of our province must be strong," said Pat Murphy, P.E.I. Minister for Rural and Regional Development in a news release.

"The Province of Prince Edward Island will continue to work with the federal government and our communities to foster growth, sustainability and success."

Community spaces

Many of the projects are focused on community centres and social spaces.

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 6, in Tignish is receiving $97,510 to upgrade the building and facilities, and the Town of Tignish is being given $55,816 to upgrade Bicentennial park.

The Town of Alberton will be upgrading its fire department as part of the plans. (Facebook)

Miscouche and Miminegash community centres will undergo renovations and expansions respectively, and the Wellington Boys and Girls Club will have the clubhouse renovated.

"This project funding not only supports infrastructure improvements, but also provides us with an opportunity to celebrate the Island's people and its communities," said Bobby Morrissey, MP for Egmont in the release.

Tourism boost

Work related to tourism also accounts for a portion of the investments.

West Point Lighthouse is being renovated and preserved, and work at the Northport Pier Inn to replace the roof and sidewalk is part of the plan.

The Evangeline ATV Club received funding to expand on the trail system and build an additional clubhouse. (CBC)

The O'Leary Centennial Museum and Library Association received funds to stabilize Leard's Grist Mill, and the Evangeline ATV Club will be in charge of expanding the trail system and building a second clubhouse.

The provincial government is contributing $11,860 for the work at the ATV club, and $5,000 for the renovations at the Wellington Boys and Girls Club.