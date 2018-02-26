The new Department of Transporation garage for Queens County is almost finished and transportation officials say the new location on Brackley Point Road has already made operations more efficient.

Construction on the Queens County Highways Depot began in 2014. The garage is just a short drive past the Charlottetown airport.

"It's been a multi-year project and it's still ongoing for the next number of years," said Alan Maynard with P.E.I.'s Department of Transportation.

The department used to have two locations in Queens County — the depot on Riverside Drive and a materials yard near the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

This temporary shelter being used to keep salt supplies dry will soon be replaced with a permanent building. (Al MacCormick/CBC)

Moving the sanding and salt storage to the spacious new location — on more than 32 hectares — has resulted in a more efficient operation with better control of materials coming and going, Maynard said.

"So far it's been very good. We've got a larger area to work in now and having good access here out onto the highway has been a good change," said Maynard.

3 more buildings to come

Two more buildings are already under construction and should be completed soon. They will store the county's highway construction materials indoors.

The $20M project is on schedule and one budget so far, says Maynard. (Al MacCormick/CBC)

After that, all that's left will be the site's main building, which is now being designed. Officials plan to tender the project for bids this summer.

The final move will start by the end of 2019, taking several months and leaving a prime piece of real estate available on Riverside Drive. Possible uses including a new arena facility as suggested in a recent task force report from the City of Charlottetown.

So far the $20 million project is on schedule and on budget, Maynard said.