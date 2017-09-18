The P.E.I. government is warning that an email that was sent from one of its servers on Sunday is not a government communication and people need to be careful of it.

A government spokesperson told CBC News a government server was hacked to send out the email.

The email, with the subject line "Tonight's Winner is Drawn in 10 Hours," tells the recipient that they could be a winner of a Powerball lottery and prompts them to click on a link. The government is warning people not to click on the link.

The email went out to 94,000 addresses, said a government spokesperson.

The email system has been taken offline. 

The P.E.I. government is investigating the security breach.