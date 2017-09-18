The P.E.I. government is warning that an email that was sent from one of its servers on Sunday is not a government communication and people need to be careful of it.

A government spokesperson told CBC News a government server was hacked to send out the email.

The email, with the subject line "Tonight's Winner is Drawn in 10 Hours," tells the recipient that they could be a winner of a Powerball lottery and prompts them to click on a link. The government is warning people not to click on the link.

Mass email "Tonight's Winner is Drawn in 10 Hours" was NOT sent by PEI govt. Pls do not click on the link. It's is being looked into. — @InfoPEI

The email went out to 94,000 addresses, said a government spokesperson.

The email system has been taken offline.

The P.E.I. government is investigating the security breach.