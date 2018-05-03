Who holds $2B P.E.I. government debt a mystery

PC MLA Brad Trivers is trying find out who Islanders owe roughly $2 billion to, but so far neither the auditor general or the finance minister have been able to help him.

That $2 billion is the value of the provincial government's net debt. Interest on that debt is the third largest expense in the provincial budget, coming in at about $348,000 a day.

And Trivers is concerned the government does not seem to know who is holding that debt.

When the public accounts committee asked the auditor general, Jane MacAdam wrote:

"The province does not have the information on who holds the debentures. There are six or seven syndicates that issue the debentures but the actual holders are confidential and are constantly changing."

'If ... that's legally allowed'

On Wednesday during question period, Trivers turned to Finance Minister Heath MacDonald.

"It's completely unacceptable that the minister of finance does not know who we are paying interest to. Who knows what kind of entities P.E.I. taxpayers are contributing to around the world?" said Trivers.

In response to Trivers, MacDonald noted that the budget is balanced and the economy is doing well. (Province of P.E.I.)

"Will you commit to finding out and sharing publicly who Island taxpayers are sending money to?"

MacDonald said he would look into it.

"If that's available to me and that's legally allowed, I will bring that back and table it," he said.

Trivers said other provinces, including B.C. and Nova Scotia, include information on their websites on who holds provincial debt.

