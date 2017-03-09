After coming up short for the NDP in the last provincial election, Gord McNeilly says it is early, but he is open to running again in two years.

But McNeilly will likely be doing so for another party.

On Thursday, McNeilly announced he is working with the Liberal Party.

"I enjoy getting out there and meeting Islanders. That's what I like to do. But, there's two years ahead until the next provincial election. And, you know, I'm just kind of waiting and watching."

Close to a seat in 2015 election

In the 2015 provincial election, McNeilly received 931 votes in the Charlottetown-Lewis Point riding — 109 votes fewer than Liberal Kathleen Casey, who won the seat. McNeilly came closer than any other NDP candidate to winning a seat.

McNeilly was with the NDP for more than two years. But after the provincial election, he decided to switch to the Liberal Party because he appreciates the direction Premier Wade MacLauchlan is taking the province. McNeilly will be one of the moderators at the Liberal's annual general meeting in April.