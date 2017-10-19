Islanders shared memories of Tragically Hip front man Gord Downie during Island Morning Thursday.

Downie died Tuesday at the age of 53.

"Gord's music was the soundtrack of my life. Everything I did, everywhere I served, it was with me," wrote Dave MacMillan.

Listeners were also tweeting out their memories.

Had to drag friends to the Regent in S'Side to see them in the late 80's. Incredible show! Back there to a sold out show 2-3 yrs later. — @DerekMacEwen

Island Morning co-host Mitch Cormier remembered those shows at the Regent, as well as shows in bigger halls.

"If you saw him at a small venue or a big venue it was still a party, you were still going home covered in beer and sweat," said Cormier.

@mattrainniecbc Still at a loss at passing of #Gord, so many memories of the 🎶 & him on stage glad I got to see him 1 last time last year — @n2n_net

Roxanne Laughlin wrote out her memories in an email to Island Morning.

"One of my first concerts was the Hip, right after Road Apples was released. It was a hot, beautiful August night in 1991. I was 16 and in love with that album," wrote Laughlin.

"I'm heartbroken today. But I take solace in the fact that he shared himself with us through his music and poetry and along with an upcoming solo album, I can enjoy his creative voice for however long I am lucky to enjoy this life."