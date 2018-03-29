New
Good Friday: What's open and closed on P.E.I.
Many businesses and stores will be closed on Good Friday, March 30, a statutory holiday on P.E.I.
Check to see what's open before heading out this Easter weekend
Here is a list of what's open and closed for some of the Island's main businesses and public services.
- All schools are closed
- All federal, provincial and municipal government offices are closed.
- Sobeys, Co-op and Foodland stores will be closed Good Friday and Easter Sunday.
- Atlantic Superstores are closed Good Friday and Easter Sunday.
- Murphy's Queen Street Pharmacy and Food Market will be open Good Friday and Easter Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- All P.E.I. Liquor Control Commission stores are closed Good Friday and Easter Sunday.
- Charlottetown Mall is closed Good Friday and Easter Sunday.
- Confederation Court Mall is closed, but the Shoppers Drug Mart in the mall is open Good Friday and Easter Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- County Fair Mall in Summerside is closed, but the Lawton's Drug Store in the mall is open Good Friday and Easter Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.
- Walmart is closed Good Friday and Easter Sunday.
- Island Waste Management will not be collecting garbage. Garbage normally collected on Friday has been moved to Saturday.
- T3 Transit will not be providing bus service Good Friday, but will operate on its regular schedule Saturday and Sunday.
- P.E.I. Public Libraries are closed Good Friday and Easter Sunday.
- Canada Post will not be delivering mail.