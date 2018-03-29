Skip to Main Content
Good Friday: What's open and closed on P.E.I.

Many businesses and stores will be closed on Good Friday, March 30, a statutory holiday on P.E.I.

Check to see what's open before heading out this Easter weekend

There's not much open on Friday and Sunday. (Shutterstock/Pitamaha)

Here is a list of what's open and closed for some of the Island's main businesses and public services.

  • All schools are closed
  • All federal, provincial and municipal government offices are closed.
  • Sobeys, Co-op and Foodland stores will be closed Good Friday and Easter Sunday.
  • Atlantic Superstores are closed Good Friday and Easter Sunday.
  • Murphy's Queen Street Pharmacy and Food Market will be open Good Friday and Easter Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • All P.E.I. Liquor Control Commission stores are closed Good Friday and Easter Sunday.
  • Charlottetown Mall is closed Good Friday and Easter Sunday.
  • Confederation Court Mall is closed, but the Shoppers Drug Mart in the mall is open Good Friday and Easter Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • County Fair Mall in Summerside is closed, but the Lawton's Drug Store in the mall is open Good Friday and Easter Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.
  • Walmart is closed Good Friday and Easter Sunday.
  • Island Waste Management will not be collecting garbage. Garbage normally collected on Friday has been moved to Saturday.
  • T3 Transit will not be providing bus service Good Friday, but will operate on its regular schedule Saturday and Sunday.
  • P.E.I. Public Libraries are closed Good Friday and Easter Sunday.
  • Canada Post will not be delivering mail.

