Good Friday: What's open and closed on P.E.I.

Many businesses and stores will be closed on Good Friday, March 30, a statutory holiday on P.E.I.

Here is a list of what's open and closed for some of the Island's main businesses and public services.

All schools are closed

All federal, provincial and municipal government offices are closed.

Sobeys, Co-op and Foodland stores will be closed Good Friday and Easter Sunday.

Atlantic Superstores are closed Good Friday and Easter Sunday.

Murphy's Queen Street Pharmacy and Food Market will be open Good Friday and Easter Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

All P.E.I. Liquor Control Commission stores are closed Good Friday and Easter Sunday.

Charlottetown Mall is closed Good Friday and Easter Sunday.

Confederation Court Mall is closed, but the Shoppers Drug Mart in the mall is open Good Friday and Easter Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

County Fair Mall in Summerside is closed, but the Lawton's Drug Store in the mall is open Good Friday and Easter Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

Walmart is closed Good Friday and Easter Sunday.

Island Waste Management will not be collecting garbage. Garbage normally collected on Friday has been moved to Saturday.

T3 Transit will not be providing bus service Good Friday, but will operate on its regular schedule Saturday and Sunday.

P.E.I. Public Libraries are closed Good Friday and Easter Sunday.

Canada Post will not be delivering mail.

More P.E.I. News