Many businesses and stores will be closed on Good Friday, April 14.

Check your local venues to see if they are opening that day.

The following is a list of closures on for some of the Island's main businesses and public services.

  • Sobeys stores.

  • Atlantic Superstores.

  • Walmart.

  • All P.E.I. Liquor Control Commission stores.

  • Charlottetown Mall.

  • Confederation Court Mall is closed, but the Shoppers Drug Mart in the mall is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

  • County Fair Mall in Summerside is closed, but the Lawton's Drug Store in the mall is open from noon to 5 p.m.

  • Island Waste Management. Garbage normally collected on Friday moved to Saturday.

  • T3 Transit will not be providing service.

  • P.E.I. Public Libraries.

  • Canada Post will not have delivery service.

  • Provincial and federal government offices.

  • Schools.

