Many businesses and stores will be closed on Good Friday, April 14.
Check your local venues to see if they are opening that day.
The following is a list of closures on for some of the Island's main businesses and public services.
Sobeys stores.
Atlantic Superstores.
Walmart.
All P.E.I. Liquor Control Commission stores.
Charlottetown Mall.
Confederation Court Mall is closed, but the Shoppers Drug Mart in the mall is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
County Fair Mall in Summerside is closed, but the Lawton's Drug Store in the mall is open from noon to 5 p.m.
Island Waste Management. Garbage normally collected on Friday moved to Saturday.
T3 Transit will not be providing service.
P.E.I. Public Libraries.
Canada Post will not have delivery service.
Provincial and federal government offices.
- Schools.
