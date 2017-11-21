A new initiative at Spring Park School in Charlottetown is aiming to bring a little bit of the farm into the city.

The Good Food Box Initiative provides an easy way for families to fundraise for the school and support Island farmers at the same time.

Program founder Jennifer Whittaker said the Good Food Box Initiative is a way "to think creatively about how schools can be promoting their own community while also supporting the broader community around them."

It works like this.

Every week, an Island farmer puts together a box of produce worth about $20. That box is sold through the school for $30. The farmer gets the $20 market value, and the home and school association gets the extra $10 for its programs.

Pilot project could expand

"[It's] a fundraiser for the school, but also trying to bring those partnerships from local business and local farmers to the school and at the same time open up that communication," said Whittaker.

Whittaker got the idea from a similar program in Nova Scotia, where it raises tens of thousands of dollars a year for a number of schools across the province.

Whittaker received a $1,600 grant from the Department of Agriculture for the pilot project, which covers some initial printing costs and an honorarium for herself.

A number of schools expressed interest in the program, she said, but Spring Park was first to respond. She hopes to expand it to other schools next year.