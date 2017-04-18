​The Alberton Regals Peewee A hockey team has two days left to win $35,000 in prize money for their team and community.

Earlier this month, the team was chosen to enter into the finals of the Chevrolet Good Deeds Cup — a national competition that rewards teams who contribute to their community outside the rink.

To enter into the competition, the team had to do a charitable deed in their community. In the pouring rain, the Alberton Regals went door to door and collected more than $1,300 worth of food to donate to the Caring Cupboard, a food bank in West Prince.

"It was kind of a cold day and rainy, but it was fun after you got going and didn't feel as cold. And, it was nice to know you were doing something good for the community," says Brandon MacDougall, a 12-year-old player on the team.

A 50-50 chance

The final winner is based on online votes. There are two days left in the competition, and the team believes they have about a 50-50 chance of winning.

"It's exciting to see all the support [and] all the people voting and walking up to us and saying they're voting for us," says MacDougall.

Right now, the team is in second place with about 74,500 votes. That's about 1,500 votes away from the first place team from Glace Bay, N.S. and almost 65,000 votes ahead of the team in third place.

Looking for a final push

If the team can get enough votes, they will win $15,000 for the charity of their choice, $10,000 for the team and $5,000 each for the Alberton Minor Hockey Association and Hockey P.E.I. The team has decided to give $3,000 of their winnings to another charity.

But team coach Mitch Illsley said first they need a bit of help.

"We've got our loyal supporters who have voted all along but we need some new voters."

People can vote for the team of their choice on the competition website.