Good Boucher beef recalled for E. coli risk

Look for labels like this one on the ground beef. (CFIA)

The Canadian Food inspection Agency has issued a recall warning saying some packages of Good Boucher lean ground beef may be contaminated with E. coli.

The warning was issued Sunday in connection with three specific products

Good Boucher lean ground beef, 285 gram size, Lot 18-03-07, Best before 2018-03-21

Good Boucher lean ground beef, 510 gram size, Lot 18-03-05, Best before 2018-03-19

Good Boucher lean ground beef, 510 gram size, Lot 18-03-07, Best before 2018-03-21

The products were sold in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Prince Edward Island, Quebec, and possibly nationally.

Food contaminated with E. coli may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick.

Symptoms, including include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea, can be severe. It can lead to permanent kidney damage or even death.

The warning was triggered by CFIA test results.

