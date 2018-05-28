Golden Knights run prompting cross-continental craziness, says P.E.I. coach

With two Islanders on the coaching staff for the Las Vegas Golden Knights, P.E.I. has as much behind the team as Vegas as it enters the Stanley Cup finals.

Game one is Monday night against the Washington Capitals.

Vegas has defied expectations throughout its inaugural season in the league with the help of its P.E.I. coaches. The head coach is Gerard Gallant of Summerside, and assistant coach Mike Kelly is from Shamrock.

Kelly has found time to turn away from the frenetic atmosphere in Las Vegas to frenetic atmosphere in his home province.

Mike Kelly, left, has been coaching with Gerard Gallant since 2010. (NHL)

"The people who are on P.E.I. don't realize the craziness that's going on here and we don't realize the craziness that's going on in P.E.I.," said Kelly.

"So when you see the pictures or you see things come in from your family and friends you do a double take and say wow. It's awesome to have that kind of support."

