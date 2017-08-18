The Gold Cup Parade committee announced the float winners of this years parade.

Most Outstanding: Dreams Take Flight

Most Humorous: Bernadette's Flowers

Best First-Time Entry: Green Isle Helicopter Tours

Best Band: Belfast Pipe Band

Best Volunteer/Service: Mi'kmaq Confederacy of P.E.I.

Best Commercial: Buttercup Jerseys

Angela Smith, who dressed as Snow White for the Dreams Take Flight float, said "I love seeing the kids when they come see all the costumes and the characters they know when they grow up."

The Mi'kmaq Confederacy of P.E.I. float won best volunteer/service. (Rick Gibbs/CBC)

Derek Tweel, Gold Cup Parade committee member, said the parade was "kinda like Christmas."

"We really love when people embrace the theme of the parade — we saw a lot of interesting things, we're very happy with it," he said. "I can't wait to go back and check it out."