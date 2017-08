The route for this Friday's Gold Cup Parade in Charlottetown has been announced.

Beginning at 10 a.m., the parade will start at Queen Charlotte School on North River Road, turn left on Brighton Road to Great George Street, then turn right down to Grafton, and left on Queen, ending on Water Street.

North River Road from Seaview Boulevard to McGill Avenue will be closed starting at 7 a.m. until the parade ends at about noon.

The parade begins near Queen Charlotte School. (City of Charlottetown)

The following road closures will start at 8 a.m., also continuing until about noon.

North River Road from McGill Avenue to Brighton Road.

Brighton Road to Euston Street.

Euston Street to Great George Street.

Great George Street from Euston Street to Grafton Street.

Grafton Street from Great George Street to Queen Street.

Queen Street from Grafton Street to Water Street.

Water Street from Queen Street to Weymouth Street.

Parking will be prohibited along the entire parade route from the early morning hours of Friday.

Everyone is invited to bring chairs or blankets to watch the parade anywhere along the route.