Big crowds lined the streets of Charlottetown Friday morning for the 56th annual Gold Cup Parade.

Inflatables are always a favourite with the crowd. (Nancy Russell/CBC)

Community groups were out early on Friday morning with preparations.

Anne steps in to help on the Northumberland Ferries float. (Nancy Russell/CBC)

The parade started at 10, but a section of North River Road was shut down at 7 a.m. to allow so participants could line up and put the finishing touches on their entries.

Red and white on this pony celebrates the parade theme of Canada, eh? (Nancy Russell/CBC)

The Holland College float shows off some of the school's programs. (Nancy Russell/CBC)