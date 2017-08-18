Big crowds lined the streets of Charlottetown Friday morning for the 56th annual Gold Cup Parade.

@GoldCupParade From the streets of Charlottetown @RCMPPEI pic.twitter.com/RWk0Qj7qVy — @CentralDevelopm

Inflatables are always a favourite with the crowd. (Nancy Russell/CBC)

Community groups were out early on Friday morning with preparations.

Anne steps in to help on the Northumberland Ferries float. (Nancy Russell/CBC)

Currently riding in the #Goldcup2017 parade with the @501stLegion on Prince Edward Island! Happy Friday, y'all! 😃 pic.twitter.com/7wOaOmzhC1 — @ProfessorChas

The parade started at 10, but a section of North River Road was shut down at 7 a.m. to allow so participants could line up and put the finishing touches on their entries.

Red and white on this pony celebrates the parade theme of Canada, eh? (Nancy Russell/CBC)