Big crowds lined the streets of Charlottetown Friday morning for the 56th annual Gold Cup Parade.
@GoldCupParade From the streets of Charlottetown @RCMPPEI
@CentralDevelopm
Community groups were out early on Friday morning with preparations.
Currently riding in the #Goldcup2017 parade with the @501stLegion on Prince Edward Island! Happy Friday, y'all! 😃
@ProfessorChas
The parade started at 10, but a section of North River Road was shut down at 7 a.m. to allow so participants could line up and put the finishing touches on their entries.
