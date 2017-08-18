Some people in Charlottetown and eastern P.E.I. will get a day off Friday, Aug. 18, in honour of Old Home Week and the annual Gold Cup and Saucer Parade.

This is in lieu of the civic holiday others in the province recognized on Aug. 7.

Federal offices, which were closed on Aug. 7, are open on Friday. But provincial offices in Charlottetown and eastern P.E.I., including Access PEI locations, are closed.

The parade begins at 10 a.m., but street closures along the route begin as early as 7 a.m. until the parade is over at around noon.

Parking is also not permitted on the route, which heads south from North River Road at Seaview Boulevard and continues along Brighton Road, Euston Street, University Avenue, Grafton Street, Queen Street and Water Street.

Here is a list of some of what is open and closed on Aug. 18:

Federal government offices are open.

Provincial offices in Charlottetown and eastern P.E.I. are closed, but open in the western part of the province.

Charlottetown City Hall and its administrative offices will close at noon, though the city says parking will still be enforced at meters.

Summerside City Hall is open.

Canada Post will have regular delivery service.

Island Waste Management will have regular collection, but is advising customers to have their bins at the curb by 7 a.m. because drivers may alter their routes due to the parade and any road closures.

Sobeys stores are open regular hours.

Atlantic Superstores are open regular hours.

Walmart is open regular hours.

P.E.I. Liquor Control Commission stores are open regular hours.

Charlottetown Mall is open regular hours.

Confederation Court Mall is open regular hours.

County Fair Mall in Summerside is open regular hours.

T3 Transit will have a break in bus service in Charlottetown and Stratford from 8:15 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. There is no change to the morning bus service in Cornwall.

P.E.I. Public Libraries in Kings and Queens counties are closed, but open in Prince County.

MORE P.E.I. NEWS | 'It's my yoga, it relaxes me': Rooftop veggie garden provides salads and serenity

MORE P.E.I. NEWS | The butler is in: Parking lot p's and q's