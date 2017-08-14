Always At My Place had an easy time of it at the 1st trial for harness racing's Gold Cup and Saucer on Saturday night.

The New Jersey-based horse, driven by Marc Campbell, won by eight lengths over Shadow Place and Do Over Hanover.

Despite a muddy track, at 1:51.1 Always At My Place was just one second off the record pace for the Charlottetown Driving Park. That record was set last year by Ys Lotus, who runs in the second Gold Cup trial Monday night.

That second trial will set the final card for Saturday night's $60,000 Gold Cup and Saucer pace.