The 58th running of the Gold Cup and Saucer race at the Charlottetown Driving Park ended with a come-from-behind victory for Shadow Place and driver Gilles Barrieau, a native of Dieppe, N.B.

Shadow Place, an underdog according to odds makers, made up a considerable distance in the final stretch to snatch first place in the race from the favoured Always At My Place.

People gathered around Shadow Place after the victory. (Al MacCormick/CBC)

Barrieau won his fourth career Gold Cup and Saucer race after victories in 1997, 2000, and 2002.

Shadow Place finished with a time of 1:53.2 and Always at My Place finished in 1:53.3, Arque Hanover finished third in 1:54.