The 58th running of the Gold Cup and Saucer race at the Charlottetown Driving Park ended with a come-from-behind victory for Shadow Place and driver Gilles Barrieau, a native of Dieppe, N.B.
Shadow Place, an underdog according to odds makers, made up a considerable distance in the final stretch to snatch first place in the race from the favoured Always At My Place.
Barrieau won his fourth career Gold Cup and Saucer race after victories in 1997, 2000, and 2002.
Shadow Place finished with a time of 1:53.2 and Always at My Place finished in 1:53.3, Arque Hanover finished third in 1:54.
