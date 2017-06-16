A family living in Cornwall, P.E.I., says they're leaving town after being ordered to get rid of their pet goats.

Town bylaws do not allow livestock, but Rosalyn Abbott said her miniature goats are pets. She said she attempted for months to negotiate a solution with the town, noting the town's official plan recognizes its combined urban and rural roots.

'They are just as much pets as our neighbours' dogs and cats.' - Rosalyn Abbott

But an anonymous complaint has ruined it for the family ruminants, she said. A letter from the town warned her to get rid of the goats by June 30 or face fines and litigation.

"I feel that it's been pretty blocked at every turn," she said.

"I hoped this time, knowing full well that I had broken the bylaw, that before they came down with such a heavy hand by going to their legal advisors, that they would at least come out and visit and see the kind of setup that we had for the goats, and meet the goats, and see that they are just as much pets as our neighbours' dogs and cats."

Abbott has found a temporary home for the family pets. She said it is close enough that her children can visit the kids everyday.

The family plans to move to a rural area where the goats can live legally.