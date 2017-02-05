Valerie the goat was the envy of the herd Saturday night as country music hearththrob Brett Kissel invited her onstage in front of an enthusiastic — and perhaps a little bemused — audience in Georgetown. P.E.I.

"It was surreal. I was like 'I can't believe this,'" said Flory Sanderson of Island Hill Farms.

Kissel had made a visit to the Hampshire, P.E.I., farm earlier in the day. Sanderson had entered a contest a few months ago called "If Brett Kissel did (blank), I'd be cool with that." Sanderson filled in the blank with "help us milk goats."

Kissel, who grew up on a cattle ranch in Alberta, decided to take Sanderson — and Valerie — up on the offer while he was in P.E.I. for two shows this weekend.

"They pulled in with their tour bus … It was pretty amazing," Sanderson said.

Flory Sanderson of Island Hill Farms says Valeries is an orphan goat and "a little bit more spoiled" than the others. (Submitted by Island Hill Farms)

Because the farm's goats are dry at this time, Kissel didn't get to try his hand at milking.

'I was like 'I can't believe I'm standing on stage, there's a superstar and I have my goat, Valerie.' - Flory Sanderson

But, Kissel invited Sanderson and her family — including Valerie, who Sanderson says is "a little more spoiled" than the other 84 goats on the farm — backstage at his concert Saturday night.

In his dressing room, Kissel and his bandmates serenaded Valerie with the song Who is your Billy Goat? before inviting the furry groupie onstage, asking the audience not to clap in case she got nervous.

Other goats waiting up

"I was like 'I can't believe I'm standing on stage, there's a superstar and I have my goat, Valerie,'" Sanderson said.

When Valerie returned home after the concert, the other goats were waiting up for her.

"They were all roaring when I got in last night, kind of like 'what's going on?'" Sanderson said. "We didn't get in until I guess 11 probably by the time I got Valerie back to the barn. It was great. It was just really great."