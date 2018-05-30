Go Here campaign opens bathrooms for those in need

Emma Moore started looking for businesses to sign up for the program earlier this month. (Matt Rainnie/CBC)

A UPEI student living with Crohn's disease is bringing a national campaign for people who might have urgent need of a bathroom to P.E.I.

The Go Here campaign identifies businesses that have bathrooms that are open to the public. Participating businesses put a sticker in their window and are included on a mobile app.

The program is organized by Crohn's and Colitis Canada, and comes to P.E.I. courtesy of Emma Moore.

"Just started up about two weeks ago. It's pretty fresh," said Moore.

Participating businesses get a decal to put in their window. (Matt Rainnie/CBC)

Moore was diagnosed two years ago, and wanted to make something positive out of it.

"It's not something that I want to hold me back, and if I can make a positive impact on my community from it, then that's what I'm hoping to do," she said.

Moore has been approaching local businesses, mostly in Charlottetown so far, to see if they will participate. She said it is as easy as saying yes. Crohn's and Colitis Canada supplies the window decals and operates the app at no cost to participating businesses.

Program open for everyone

The app is available for free to anyone, and includes maps to make it easy for people to find a place to go.

It is through Crohn's and Colitis Canada, but also benefits seniors, pregnant women and others who may experience urgency to use the bathroom.

Moore said the experience of Crohn's or colitis can be different for everyone, but it is not uncommon for people with the condition to need to use the bathroom five to 20 times a day. This can lead to social isolation for some, who worry about going out and being stranded.

The Go Here app is available free for everyone. (Crohn's and Colitis Canada)

"In the moment it can be kind of embarrassing," she said.

"To know that you're welcome in these businesses even if you're not a paying customer and that the bathrooms are open and available, it can just relieve a lot of stress and anxiety associated with the diseases."

Businesses interested in signing up can reach Moore through her email.

