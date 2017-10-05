A GoFundMe campaign has been launched for the wife of the 48-year-old man killed in a motor vehicle accident Tuesday in Nova Scotia.

Candi Marchbank's husband Paul, of Bedeque, P.E.I., was visiting friends when the vehicle he was in slammed into a cube van in Lower Sackville, N.S.

Her husband's death comes just months after she lost her 23-year-old son, Brodie MacDonald, to cancer.

"With two tragedies like this happening so close together, I can't even begin to fathom what she must be going through," said Jess Praught, the organizer of the GoFundMe page.

'Kind and generous'

Praught, from Summerside, went to school with Brodie, and Praught's mother volunteers with Marchbank at the breakfast buddies program at Summerside Intermediate.

'It's just really nice to have everyone come together for her.' — Jess Praught

Praught started the GoFundMe page as a fundraiser for the Marchbank family following Paul's untimely death.

"I just thought it would be a nice idea to do some fundraising for her and her family," she said.

"At the end of the day, we live in this beautiful island and everyone is so kind and generous, especially whenever tragedies like this happen. It's just really nice to have everyone come together for her."

Donations

The GoFundMe page has been opened for nearly two days and has raised nearly $5,000 as of Thursday afternoon.

The funds will go toward funeral costs, clothing, food and everyday necessities for Marchbank, who's taking care of Brodie's one-year-old and three-year-old sons, as well as her own three teenagers.

Praught said support from the community has been amazing.

"There's been all kinds of people sharing the post on Facebook. Social media has been a big factor in getting this going."

Praught called Marchbank "a really really sweet lady."

'Very well liked'

"She is very well liked as was her husband Paul."

Praught is organizing a benefit and silent auction, and will be doing raffle draws to raise more money before Christmas.

In the meantime, she said, donations can be made to the GoFundMe page and items can be dropped off at Summerside Intermediate.