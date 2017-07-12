Glenda's Kitchen will be open for business Thursday as the production launches for the summer season at the Charlottetown Festival.

Co-creator Glenda Landry says while it's the second year for Glenda's Kitchen, this season's show has new songs and new stories.

"I will say every song we're singing in the show, I'm so proud to say are all written by Islanders and we're so pleased to be able to say that," said Landry.

And while she may have lost the orchestra, Landry told CBC P.E.I.'s Mainstreet she has an incredible band playing with her this year.

For those who have never seen the show, director Wade Lynch describes it as an afternoon spent in Glenda's kitchen.

Learn to make seafood chowder

"The shape of the show is Glenda is going to teach our audience how to make beautiful Island seafood chowder with lobster from scratch."

Lynch said the chowder prepared during the show will be served to the audience after.

"Along the way she invites people into the kitchen, people who are now Islanders by choice and they tell their story about what it's like to be an artist coming to the Island and to Glenda's kitchen."

Landry said the Islanders by choice in the show get to say how and why they fell in love with P.E.I.

"Sometimes for Islanders, it's nice to hear."

Glenda's Kitchen will play in Studio 1 at Confederation Centre of the Arts on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday at 1:30 p.m. until Sept. 1.