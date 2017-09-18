The Glenaladale Heritage Trust says they have many to thank for ensuring they won the national competition called This Place Matters.

"It was a wonderful victory," volunteer Mary Boyd said. "It was a real shot in the arm."

The group won its category by more than 4,000 votes, winning $15,000 to preserve the 1772 estate in Tracadie, P.E.I., where Capt. John MacDonald brought the first Scottish Catholic settlers to P.E.I.

The heritage trust celebrated the win with the supporters Monday night.

"We want to say thanks to all the people that faithfully, every evening signed up and supported Glenaladale," Boyd said. "It's just a great morale booster."

Seeking more support

Boyd said the heritage trust is now hoping all those who supported it with voting will donate toward the work the group is doing.

The money the heritage trust won in the contest will be used during phase one of the restoration to repair the roof and floor joists of the 1899 Tracadie schoolhouse.

The schoolhouse was moved to the property in the 1970s and will be moved one last time to become a gateway to the historic property, housing artifacts of the site.

"Time is getting to be very important," Boyd said of the project.