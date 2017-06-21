The Glenaladale Heritage Trust is hoping votes and donations will help it win $30,000 from a national contest.

The Glenaladale Estate in Tracadie, P.E.I., has been selected as one of 25 participants in the "This Place Matters" crowdfunding competition held by National Trust, the national heritage protection group.

The estate, where Capt. John MacDonald settled with Scots in 1772, is one of nine projects vying for the top prize in the "Small Projects" category, made up of projects with a budget of $60,000 or less.

Board member Mary Bradley says if Glenaladale wins the money they would use it to stabilize and revitalize the 1899 school house for a gateway for visitors coming to the property.

"So when you go (to the contest website) you'll see three pages of entries...Glenaladale is on the second page close to the bottom and then you'll be able to see how many votes we've gotten and how many money has been donated as well."

People can vote once a day until July 17 and there is also a link for donations. Every dollar donated is counted as one vote.

Voting is also giving the heritage trust group exposure so others can learn about the historic property.