Too many kids, not enough playground: Stratford parents raising money for expansion

Parents in Stratford, P.E.I. are hoping to raise $300,000 to expand a playground shared by the community's two schools, Glen Stewart Primary and Stratford Elementary.

Construction is about to start on a new 14 classroom expansion at Stratford Elementary and the fundraising committee says it's also the perfect time to upgrade the playground.

"With over 1,000 students between the two schools, our playgrounds get a lot of use," said Willena Lanigan, co-chair of the Stratford schools community playground committee. Her son Rhett is in Grade 2.

"With them putting a new piece on Stratford Elementary, they have to move some of the back playground equipment and we thought it was a perfect opportunity to give our children something new and exciting."

Kristina Dowling (left) and Willena Lanigan (right) are co-chairs of the Stratford schools community playground committee. (Nancy Russell/CBC)

'Unique and engaging equipment'

The plan is to reuse some of the older equipment, but also to purchase new pieces. The organizing committee has decided to go with a "natural playground" similar to one that opened recently in Bonshaw, P.E.I.

"We hope to have some unique and engaging equipment, maybe even some outdoor classroom space and just try to make it a really engaging place for the kids," Lanigan said.

The fundraising committee has chosen the same company that installed this playground in Bonshaw. (Donna Allen/CBC)

Students at both schools have filled in surveys saying what they'd like to see as part of the new upgrades.

"It's nice that they have a say in what they want and the older kids' surveys of course are very different from the kindergarten ones. So it's good to see what every kid wants," Lanigan said.

Only kindergarten and Grade 1 students get to use the accessible playground at the front of the school. (Randy McAndrew/CBC)

Currently, only the kindergarten and Grade 1 students are able to use Glen Stewart's large accessible playground at the front of the school called The Eagle's Nest. That has been a disappointment for some students.

"I think it was a bit of an adjustment this year," Lanigan said. "The Grades 2 and 3 used to go to the front playground but with our numbers, it's just not possible."

'Very excited'

Students at both schools filled out surveys sharing what they'd like to see in the new expanded playground. (Randy McAndrew/CBC)

Co-chair Kristina Dowling has Willow in Grade 2 and Eli in kindergarten.

"Willow was disappointed the first of this year that she wasn't going to be able to play at recess on the front playground but she's adapted quite well to the back," Dowling said.

"She's very excited to get a new playground for 2019 and Eli loves the front playground. It's just a special place to play."

The back playground at Glen Stewart Primary is currently shared by grades 2 to 6, including students from both schools, on a staggered schedule because of the sheer numbers. (Randy McAndrew/CBC)

Dowling admits it's daunting for the committee to have to raise $300,000 in a short period of time.

"It's a little scary but I think we're going to do it," Dowling said. "I think we have good community support and everybody has been amazing so far that we have contacted."

The Town of Stratford has already pitched in $15,000 toward the project.

The first fundraiser for the playground expansion is Saturday at Glen Stewart Primary. They're calling it a "Yard Sale for our School Yard".

The playground currently features many climbing options but the fundraising committee hopes to offer more choices. (Randy McAndrew/CBC)

The goal is to have the playground expansion ready for September 2019, when the new addition is also scheduled to open.

"It's ambitious but we're going to try to get it done for then," Lanigan said.

