Inquest to begin in 2010 Hillsborough Hospital death

An inquest will begin Monday into the death of Catherine Shirley Gillis, who died by suicide at Hillsborough Hospital in Charlottetown in 2010.

The 69-year-old was an involuntary patient at the psychiatric hospital when she died on Feb. 14, 2010. Under provincial legislation that means an inquest looking into the circumstances of her death is required.

The hospital has already conducted an internal review, which is dated May 4, 2010. It found inconsistencies in Gillis's health records.

In particular, it found when Gillis was transferred between units of the hospital on Feb. 1, 2010, information about her observation level was not included in her transfer order. On Feb. 10, nursing staff had placed Gillis under 15-minute checks.

The inquest is scheduled for Monday and Tuesday at P.E.I. Supreme Court. Dr. Roy Montgomery will preside.

Having heard testimony, a jury at the inquest may make recommendations aimed at preventing similar deaths.

More P.E.I. News