The Charlottetown Festival will have a familiar face portraying Gilbert Blythe this summer.
P.E.I.'s Aaron Hastelow is returning to play the romantic lead in Anne of Green Gables — The Musical at the Confederation Centre of the Arts from June to September.
"I couldn't be more excited," said Hastelow in a press release.
This year's redesigned show will have a new Anne — A.J. Bridel and a new director (Adam Brazier).
Hastelow has previously performed in Mamma Mia! and Ring of Fire at the centre.
