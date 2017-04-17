The Charlottetown Festival will have a familiar face portraying Gilbert Blythe this summer.

P.E.I.'s Aaron Hastelow is returning to play the romantic lead in Anne of Green Gables — The Musical at the Confederation Centre of the Arts from June to September.

"I couldn't be more excited," said Hastelow in a press release.

This year's redesigned show will have a new Anne — A.J. Bridel and a new director (Adam Brazier).

Hastelow has previously performed in Mamma Mia! and Ring of Fire at the centre.