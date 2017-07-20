Island seniors can expect more specialized care as the province employs its first internal medicine specialist.

Dr. Martha Carmichael began practising with the province's geriatric program on May 1 and is trained in internal medicine with a sub-speciality in geriatric medicine.

"I have an incredible passion for geriatric care," Carmichael said in a government news release. "I feel privileged to be able to help older Islanders 'age in place' — avoiding admission to hospital or long-term care as much as possible."

Carmichael has training in dementia syndromes, movement disorders, palliative care and osteoporosis.

What seniors need to know

To enrol in the Provincial Geriatric Program, Islanders need to be referred by a primary care provider.

Once the referral is received, an assessment is carried out either at home, in a long-term care, community care or acute care facility, or at the Provincial Geriatric Program office.

For more information about the geriatric program, visit www.healthpei.ca/geriatricprogram. Or call 902-432-2860