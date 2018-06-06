Summerside Boys and Girls Club honours Gerard Gallant: 'An amazing role model'

A room at the Boys and Girls Club in Summerside, P.E.I., has been named in honour of perhaps its most famous alumnus: Gerard Gallant, head coach of the NHL's Las Vegas Golden Knights.

The computer room — now decorated with jerseys, photos, sticks and other sports memorabilia — is now known as the Gerard Gallant Young Leaders Technology Centre.

"Gerard is kind of that light at the end of the tunnel," said club executive director Adam Binkley.

"He … grew up at the Boys and Girls Club, went to the same schools that our club members did, did the same programs at the club, and through respecting others, hard work and dedication look where Gerard is now. He's an amazing role model and outstanding mentor for our club members."

Gerard Gallant will be in Summerside for an official opening of the room in July. (Las Vegas Golden Knights/Twitter)

The redecorating and renaming happened last year, and Gallant will be part of an official renaming ceremony in mid-July during the club's celebrity dinner and golf tournament.

The Golden Knights are currently battling in the Stanley Cup playoffs, and Binkley said there is still plenty of space on the wall for a photo of Gallant with the Cup.

The Golden Knights are behind in the series against Washington 3-1, with game five scheduled for Thursday night.

