Summerside's Gerard Gallant has been named one of four head coaches for the 2018 NHL all-star game, but he is sharing credit for the pick.

Gallant's Las Vegas Golden Knights are having a terrific inaugural season. They lead their conference and across the league are second only to the Tampa Bay Lightning in wins.

Gallant told a media briefing that it is the strength of the team that is sending him to the all-star game.

"It's not about me. It's about the guys in the room that work hard every day: the assistant coaches, the goalie coaches," he said.

"It's a great honour for our organization."

The game will be held in Tampa, Fla., at the end of the month.