Everything you need to keep mosquitoes away could be sitting in a pot on your back deck, says a UPEI biology professor.

Geraniums have characteristics that mosquitoes avoid, said Prof. Christian Lacroix.

"You can actually smell, sometimes, the oils off the geranium plant," said Lacroix.

You need to rub the oils on your skin to keep the mosquitoes away, says Lacroix. (CBC)

"What you do when you rub the fingers on the leaf is break some of these glands, these hairs on the surface of the leaf that contain this compound, and when you smell your fingers, you can smell that very distinctive lemony-like smell."

Lacroix believes it is a combination of smell and taste that mosquitoes don't like.

Keeping the bugs away is not as easy as surrounding your lawn chair with geraniums, he said. You actually have to crush the leaves between your fingers, and then rub the compound on to your skin.

If you don't have geraniums, Lacroix said you can buy commercially-prepared, geranium-based mosquito repellents.