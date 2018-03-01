When the Georgetown town council voted to leave the Three Rivers Amalgamation talks in September, councillors thought that was it.

But, it turns out the Three Rivers steering committee still plans to move forward with the process, and will likely include both Georgetown and Montague — whose council also voted against amalgamation — in its application.

The committee members voted unanimously Wednesday evening to go forward with an application. Chair Brian Harding expects the application submitted to the province will go by the original plan, which includes the two towns, five other communities and unincorporated areas. However, he said it is too soon to say so for sure.

"If we can satisfy all the steps for IRAC with the application process, it will probably go in as the presentation that was made and accepted by the government," Harding said.

'We are out'

Georgetown Councillor Phillip Hebert had voted against amalgamation, because he doesn't think it's right for the community.

"We were out then, and we are out now," Hebert said. "We've moved forward."

Hebert says amalgamation is not the right thing for the community of Georgetown.

When Georgetown and Montague voted to leave, that meant their representatives left the steering committee. However, even without all the communities on board, any individual community can submit a proposal to the province based on the original amalgamation plan.

That did not sit well with Hebert.

"Our society is based on voters, and what people want. Or it should be," he said. "And if we're going to force every small community into doing something because one or two think it's a good idea, I think we're headed down a really dangerous road."

IRAC deals with proposal

The new Municipal Government Act, which came into effect in December, outlines the process for creating or reconfiguring municipalities. Ultimately, the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission (IRAC) would deal with an amalgamation proposal once it is submitted. If there are complaints, it will likely go to public meetings.

The mayor of Georgetown, Lewis Lavandier, says he still needs more information about how the application process might work.

Lewis Lavandier, the mayor of Georgetown, thinks that could be a good thing.

"If it means that the residents of Georgetown would get a better picture of what it can mean, either way, I would certainly be in favour of it because I think the residents deserve to know exactly where we stand," he said.

He added that he still needs more information about how the process might work.

Residents fighting

Meanwhile, a group of residents in the nearby unincorporated areas who are fighting against amalgamation say this latest development is another example of people not having a voice.

"We were complaining about not having a vote, but apparently the councils don't have a vote either," said Lucy Robbins, who is involved with the group.

Robbins said they will keep fighting "until the bitter end."

Opposition Leader James Aylward says he's heard a lot of concerns about the possibility of forced amalgamation from people in the Three Rivers area and beyond.

Opposition Leader James Aylward says he's hearing a lot of concerns about the possibility of forced amalgamation.

"We're hearing from people up in western P.E.I., we're hearing from people in the Rustico area," Aylward said. "So there's a lot of concern out there, and there's a lot of mistrust."

He added that the Progressive Conservatives raised concerns when the Municipal Government Act was being debated about the powers given to the minister in charge of communities, and he says he still has those concerns.

Next steps

Harding said the steering committee will meet again this weekend to work on what the application will look like, and ensure that it will meet all of IRAC's requirements.

He hopes to have more information to share about the application next week.

Once IRAC has worked through its process, their decision will go to the provincial cabinet for a final decision, according to Richard Brown, the minister of communities.