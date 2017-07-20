Georgetown town council is considering installing mobile speed bumps to try and address the problem of speeders.

Coun. Cody Jenkins said the problem is being caused by a number of teens and young adults.

Passing vehicles is not allowed in the town, but Jenkins said that recently a car sped up on his bumper and then passed him on the main road by the rink.

'Someone's going to get hurt'

"If they pull out of their friend's house, they squeal the tires and fly down the road. Someone's going to get hurt, and it's going to be a young kid on a bike or walking," he said.

Besides installing mobile speed bumps, the town is encouraging people to call the RCMP if they see a speeding incident. Jenkins called the RCMP after the recent incident. Although police said he could press charges, Jenkins decided to use the incident as a warning.

"This is what we're going to have to do as a town. We're just going to have to tell them through the RCMP that this isn't acceptable," he said.

"You can't be ripping around the town like this — from stop sign to stop sign. They're treating the town as a race track."