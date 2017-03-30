Seniors in the eastern P.E.I. town of Georgetown are getting extra help filing their taxes this year.

The Canada Revenue Agency is running a free clinic for people 55 and over.

It's the first time the service has been available in the town. Coun. Faye McQuillan said filing taxes can be challenging and expensive for seniors in more rural areas.

"They had to hire someone to take them either to Montague or Charlottetown," said McQuillan.

"They had to pay for that, plus pay to get their taxes done. So of course, I tried everything I could to see if I could fix the problem."

The clinic is being held Saturday morning at Senior's Complex B.