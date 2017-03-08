The Georgetown Strategy Council is feeling optimistic about the future of the local school after a meeting with P.E.I. Rural Development Minister Pat Murphy.

Georgetown Elementary is one of five schools threatened with closure under draft proposals by the Public Schools Branch. The Georgetown group met with Murphy to discuss his position last week, and issued a news release on the meeting Wednesday.

Pat Murphy has continued his support for the threatened schools since being sworn into cabinet. (Kerry Campbell/CBC)

"It was a very positive meeting and Minister Murphy assured us that he would treat all schools the same. Regardless of their location," said council member Stacy Toms in a news release.

Murphy has previously expressed concern about the Public Schools Branch schools review. He spoke out against the proposal to close two schools in his district before he was named to cabinet, and since being sworn into cabinet on Feb. 15 has continued to support the schools.

The group said they told Murphy closing the school would have a negative economic impact on the town.

Council members also took the opportunity to discuss with Murphy some new economic initiatives underway in the town.