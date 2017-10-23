The mayor of Georgetown, P.E.I., has reversed his decision to shuffle the portfolios of town councillors.

The councillors had complained that the shuffle was punishment for voting to pull the town out of amalgamation talks.

Mayor Lewis Lavandier had said the shuffle was normal practice to give the councillors new experience in town government, and should not be considered personal.

Lavandier would not comment on why he reversed his decision, except to say the town doesn't need controversy, and he wants to avoid problems with council.