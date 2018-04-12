'Holding onto voices and faces': A P.E.I. amateur photographer captures a town's history

The thousands of photos and videos that Faye Rilley has taken in her hometown over the past half century, are finally seeing the light of day, thanks to social media.

For years, Rilley, who's affectionately known as Georgetown, P.E.I.'s unofficial photographer, has been snapping pictures or recording video at almost every event in town. And she's been doing it for free.

"There's some Grade 12 graduations, winter carnivals, Summer Days, baptisms, weddings," and even funerals, Rilley said.

'I actually have all my videos, every one from the very first minute I did one,' says Rilley. She's now transferring more than 300 tapes to DVD. (Pat Martel/CBC)

Most of that town history has sat in boxes and on shelves at Rilley's home, except for when she gets the occasional request from a relative or close friend looking for a photo or video from long ago.

'We have a wonderful time'

"I love the fact when the family gets together because all you can hear is, 'Oh, look at her. Look at him. Look at the glasses. Look at the hair,'" Rilley said. "They've got kids of their own, so to see themselves, hauling a doll across the floor or whatever, we have a wonderful time."

Rilley's interest in photography goes back to when she was just a child. 'My mother had an old Hawkeye Brownie camera back in her day and I was very interested then.' (Submitted by Faye Rilley)



And then along came Facebook, and a much bigger audience. "Nobody would have probably seen any of these, so that's why it's nice to be able to share them now," Rilley said. And then along came Facebook, and a much bigger audience. "Nobody would have probably seen any of these, so that's why it's nice to be able to share them now," Rilley said.

"And now people will call and say, 'Oh have you got such and such a year? Would you put that up so I can see my son or my daughter?'"

'This historical capture'

Thirty-four-year-old Haley Zavo was a teen when she was caught on camera lipsyncing on the steps of her junior high school. She said Rilley's collection is invaluable.

"It's this historical capture of something that is just so precious, holding onto voices and faces and our whole history," Zavo said.

Rilley was 16 years old when she got her first camera. She figures she's taken thousands and thousands of pictures over almost half a century. (Pat Martel/CBC)

Rilley's interest in photography goes back to when she was just a child. "My mother had an old Hawkeye Brownie camera back in her day and I was very interested then."

'I loved going to everything'

In 1969, when someone gave her a 35mm camera, Rilley began taking her own photos. She's been clicking away since then. "Oh, my. I'd have to say probably thousands, thousands and thousands."

The camera gave Rilley a sense of being a part of her community. "I loved going to everything. I got to experience a lot of weddings that I never would have been at for sure."

As Rilley transfers her old VHS tapers to DVD, she keeps meticulous notes on the event as well as the people who were there. (Pat Martel/CBC)

Rilley has kept almost every photo and negative. Recently she bought equipment to convert the negatives into digital images. "I started right back at the very first negative," she said. "There were people's weddings I went to that I don't remember going to and I'd share them up online."

Jan. 5, 1985 is another milestone in Rilley's efforts to capture and preserve life in Georgetown. That's when she got her first video camera and taped her grandmother's birthday celebration. Since then, Rilley has saved every minute of video. "I never taped over any." She's begun transferring more than 300 tapes over to DVD.

'It's this historical capture of something that is just so precious, holding onto voices and faces and our whole history,' says Haley Zavo, one of the many Georgetown residents captured by Rilley over the years. (Pat Martel/CBC)

The few events where Rilley did earn a bit of money was shooting weddings. "Right from in the house before we went to the church, right to the dance that night. Like I'd be there the whole time and I'd only charge about 100 bucks."

'Offer their gratitude'

A couple of years ago, Rilley was honoured for her work with a gala event at the King's Playhouse, which Haley Zavo helped organize. "We showed just a pinhole of the pictures that she had taken over the years," Zavo said.

"But I think the social media piece where people are finally able to give her feedback and to offer their gratitude, hopefully that expresses a little bit of how people feel for the work that she's done."

'I started right back at the very first negative,' says Rilley, after she bought equipment to convert negatives into digital photos. 'There were pictures in there I don't even remember.' (Pat Martel/CBC)

That event was magical for Rilley. "I was crying and all the people that came," Rilley said. "They had champagne and stuff. I don't feel deserving of it. It was a wonderful time."

The town's administrative assistant, Kerri O'Brien, who also happens to be Rilley's niece, is impressed with the vast collection. 'She is definitely a library full of history for us,' O'Brien said.

O'Brien herself was surprised but not upset to hear from neighbours that a video of her younger self was featured on Rilley's Facebook page.

'Faye is definitely a library full of history for us,' says Kerri O'Brien, administrative assistant for the town of Georgetown, and coincidentally, Rilley's niece. (Pat Martel/CBC)

"People of course, like to make comments and say 'Oh, look what she's posted now. Bet you're gonna kick her butt for that one and all I can do is smile and be thankful that she has those memories for everyone."

Rilley spends a lot of time going through the old videos, and seeing friends and relatives who have passed way. "It's sad but it's just like almost you can just sit there and they're almost there with you."

Rilley has spent most of her life behind a camera, and doesn't plan to stop. "Probably until I die. Because I love it."

While working in the town gardens every summer, Rilley gets a chance to take some of her favourite photos of flowers. (Pat Martel/CBC)

Rilley has also captured beautiful photos of the town gardens, where she works every summer.

As for what will happen to her vast collection of Georgetown history?

"I hope someday, it goes to a library or somewhere that people could come in and see them and enjoy them."

More P.E.I. News