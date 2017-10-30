Peter Llewellyn, a former mayor of Georgetown and local business owner, is worried about Clam Diggers leaving the town.

On Friday, CBC News first reported the popular eastern P.E.I. restaurant is moving to nearby Cardigan.

'It's a mixup that should never have happened.' - Peter Llewellyn

"Very disappointed, I guess, especially since it's been 10 years in the building and it's a very successful restaurant, and they're a big part of our business here," Llewellyn said.

The Georgetown Area and Development Corporation wants to sell the building that housed Clam Diggers. Restaurant owner Arlene Smith said she negotiated with the GADC for a year but couldn't agree on a sale price for the building.

Someone should have brought the two sides together, says Peter Llewellyn. (CBC)

Llewellyn thinks town officials should have done more to encourage the two sides to reach a settlement.

"All that's needed [was for] someone to bring the two sides together to lay out the facts and figures."

Georgetown Mayor Lewis Lavandier said GADC is a separate entity that makes its own decisions.

Lavandier said he is also concerned about Clam Diggers leaving. The town is losing an important business, he said, and he wishes the two sides could have come to an agreement.