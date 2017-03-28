An eastern P.E.I. town is trying to get ahead of any issues that might come up with food trucks or other mobile vendors.

Georgetown's planning committee is putting the finishing touches on a bylaw that will create rules and restrictions for mobile vendors in town.

There hasn't been a problem with food trucks yet, but council has been watching what's happening in other Island communities.

"We don't want people coming in, setting up shop and causing issues for residents or businesses," said Coun. Phillip Hubert.

"Having said that we`re not against going forward with businesses either. We just want to make sure everything is done above board for everyone. The more business the better. We just want to make sure it's not business that's hurting business that's already here."

The planning committee is finishing up amendments to the bylaw and expect to present it to council at the April 17 meeting.