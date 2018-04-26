Summerside youth centre to offer more services

The Generation XX youth centre in Summerside, P.E.I., is expanding its services for youth at risk of homelessness.

The centre has received $125,000 from the federal government's Homelessness Partnering Strategy, which will go toward a major renovation project of their building.

Gordie Whitlock, general manager of Generation XX, says the centre has been providing services to youth for 20 years, and demand is getting greater. He said membership has gone from 20 kids to around 400 members, plus drops-ins.

'Delve a little deeper'

"We wanted to make things a little more formal where we could actually track the numbers and delve a little deeper into it," he said.

"So what we hope to offer when it's done is a place where they can come and, if they need to have a shower they can do that, if they need to do their laundry they can do that, if they need a meal they can get that, if they need help writing a ​resumé, if they need a phone number for job referrals."

The renovations are expected to begin by the end of the month.

