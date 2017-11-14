The P.E.I. government is encouraging Island employers and community groups to do a gender and diversity analysis of their organizations, and reduce any barriers or bias they find.

It recently released a guide called Honouring Our Differences that includes a checklist to make sure groups and businesses are aware of how the work they do or who they hire impacts different groups.

"There are decisions that all of us are making within Prince Edward Island that affect all Islanders," said Michelle Harris-Genge, director of the inter-ministerial women's secretariat. "Any time you ensure that gender and diversity is considered, it means better outcomes for the entire population."

It's important for P.E.I. businesses and community groups to check their bias, says Michelle Harris-Genge. (Laura Chapin/CBC)

For example, it asks businesses and groups to ensure language in documents is inclusive of all genders, ages and abilities, Harris-Genge said, noting entities that do such analyses tend to be more successful because they better meet the needs of their customers.

"It's about being curious as far as how we can better reflect in our programs and policies and everything that we do, so that it meets the needs of our very diverse population," she said.

The province published a similar internal document a few years ago that was shared with all deputy ministers, Harris-Genge said, and the secretariat thought the information should be shared with the wider community.