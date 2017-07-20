Slow down, for geese sake.

Several geese died recently after they were hit by a vehicle on the Winsloe Road, just north of Route 2.

In response, wildlife experts from the Department of Communities, Land and Environment (CLE) are warning P.E.I. drivers to slow down and watch out for geese on the roads.

Keep an eye out

At this time of year, geese are molting their feathers and can't fly — leaving many of the birds grounded and in danger, particularly on roads near ponds.

The geese will fly again in August when their new feathers grow in strong, but, in the meantime, keep an eye out for the grounded birds.