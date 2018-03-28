Take a gander: Geese spotted roaming around P.E.I.

Honking echoes overhead aren't far off as Canadian geese steadily return to the Island.

A gaggle of geese was recently spotted in Cavendish by Jessica Caseley. She was wandering about Tuesday morning when she spotted the geese strutting across a frozen stream.

"I had never seen that before," she said. "Usually when you see geese they're walking around on the grass, or they're sitting around in the water.

"Watching them on the ice was pretty fun to see."

Thousands of migratory geese trickle through in March and April heading to breeding grounds in Newfoundland and Labrador. (Maritime Fun Group/Twitter)

A 'well-known stop-over'

Garry Gregory, a wildlife biologist with the province, said the geese spotted around the province could be those overwintering on P.E.I. or could very well be migratory geese touching down on their way north to breeding grounds in Newfoundland and Labrador.

We did have, certainly, some good numbers of geese that overwintered down in the Montague River area and toward Orwell. — Garry Gregory

"We did have, certainly, some good numbers of geese that overwintered down in the Montague River area and toward Orwell, off the Georgetown road," he said.

"It does have to do somewhat with the conditions throughout the winter, but our tempered breeding geese typically don't migrate as far as the North Atlantic migratory population."

Gregory said by June nearly every freshwater pond on P.E.I. will have a pair of geese roaming in it since P.E.I. is a "well-known stop-over site" for migratory geese.

Tens of thousands of geese call the province home for several months in the year, he added, with Malpeque Bay, Orwell Bay and Bedeque Bay being some hot spots to find the flocks.

