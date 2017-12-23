The Charlottetown Minor Hockey Association's gear exchange program is running a new campaign this year to collect hockey gear for a community in need in northern Quebec.

Brock Caissie, who is originally from P.E.I., has been living in the Cree Nation of Waskaganish in northern Quebec since September, completing an internship with the Cree Gospel Fellowship.

Brock Caissie says he plans to start a hockey program for young people in Cree Nation of Waskaganish, Que., when he returns with the donated equipment. (Submitted by Brock Caissie)

He said the community has a new arena and while some kids are able to play, the majority of them are stuck playing hockey in the streets or watching from the bleachers.

"They all love hockey, but they've all either grown out of their equipment or don't have any equipment," said Caissie.

He said the rink is an important part of the community and after talking with a number of young people, it's clear many of them want to be on the ice.

Caissie decided that when he went home for Christmas, he would ask for equipment donations from people.

The Cree Nation of Waskaganish has a new arena and lots of kids who are looking to play but need equipment, says Brock Caissie. (Submitted by Brock Caissie)

When he returns with the donated equipment, Caissie said he plans to put together a hockey program with a local coach and hockey player.

"You want to keep them out of trouble and give them something to look forward to and stay healthy, so that's kind of the drive behind all this," said Caissie.

Getting the support of Islanders

He began contacting people from his church and other community organizations in P.E.I. for donations. Eventually, his search led him to the Charlottetown Minor Hockey Association's program, which provides free donated equipment to players across the province.

Greg MacIssac is a CMHA coach and has been helping Caissie collect equipment on the Island.

In three weeks, he said the campaign has already collected more than enough equipment to fill Caissie's pickup truck, and more donations have been coming in every day. Anything that doesn't fit in the truck will be shipped to Waskaganish when Caissie gets back.

The Charlottetown Minor Hockey Association's gear exchange program runs every Saturday during the hockey season between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. at the Bell Aliant Centre's MacLauchlan Arena. (Brittany Spencer/CBC)

So far, the donations include two full sets of jerseys, a full set of goalie equipment, sticks, pucks, skates, helmets and pads, said MacIsaac.

"I think people just have more in their heart to give this time of year," said MacIssac. "The momentum of the whole thing, it's just been unbelievable."

Making equipment accessible

Mark Campbell, CMHA's director of team services, said anyone who wants to make a donation or access equipment from the gear exchange can do so every Saturday between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m at the Bell Aliant Centre's MacLauchlan Arena during hockey season.

The program started six years ago as an initiative to help enable young Islanders to play hockey by making equipment more accessible. It aims to reach over 300 Island children each year.

"Certainly, it's the generous donations from the community and people from P.E.I. that really propels this program and helps us keep it running," said Campbell.

The donation campaign for Waskaganish will continue into the new year and throughout this hockey season.