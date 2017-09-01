As a result of Hurricane Harvey, gas and propane prices will be going up on P.E.I., according to an Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission news release.

Gas prices increased by 4.0 cents per litre, but there will be no changes to furnace, stove oil or diesel. Islanders can expect to see gas prices at the pump range between 111.4 and 112.6

Propane prices will increase by up to 4.5 cents per litre. Maximum price before taxes will range between 73.8 cents per litre to 74.8.

The maximum price for furnace oil will continue to amount to 72.3 cents per litre plus tax.

"The effects of Hurricane Harvey have resulted in a reduction in the supply of gasoline," read the IRAC news release.

"As a result, the wholesale trading price of gasoline has jumped significantly necessitating the pricing adjustment announced today."