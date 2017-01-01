Pump prices for regular unleaded gasoline at self-serve outlets on P.E.I. will now range from 115 cpl to 116.2 cents per litre. (The Associated Press)

New Year's revellers on P.E.I. woke up Sunday morning to a 5.5 cents per litre increase at the gas pumps.

Including adjustments for taxes, pump prices for regular unleaded gasoline at self-serve outlets on the Island will now range from 115 cpl to 116.2 cpl.

The increase was approved Sunday by the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.

Furnace oil up 3 cents per litre

Furnace and stove oil, diesel and propane also all went up in price.

Furnace and stove oil will increase by three cpl.

Diesel prices will increase by 2.5 cpl.

Propane prices will increase by two cents per litre (cpl) for Superior Propane, by three cpl for Irving and by 3.3 cpl for Kenmac Energy Inc.

Increase in wholesale prices

The maximum price for furnace oil will now amount to 81.9 cpl, plus tax.

Significant increases in the wholesale pricing of all petroleum products over the past two weeks necessitated the pricing adjustments, IRAC said.

The commission's next scheduled price adjustment will be on Jan. 15.