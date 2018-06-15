Gas, oil, diesel and propane prices all down on P.E.I.

A regular mid-month price review by P.E.I.'s Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission has lowered the price of all petroleum products, with the exception of one propane dealer.

The price drop was effective at midnight on Friday.

The price for regular, self-serve gasoline fell from $1.323 to $1.279 per litre.

Heating oil prices are down 1.6 cents to $0.961 per litre.

Diesel price fell from $1.377 to $1.342 per litre.

Changes in the price of propane varied by dealer. For bulk delivery, the prices are

Irving: Up 1.3 cents to $0.808 per litre.

Kenmac: Down 2.5 cents to $0.805 per litre.

Superior: Down 0.7 cents to $0.809 per litre.

The next scheduled price adjustment is July 1.

