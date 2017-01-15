Gas prices on P.E.I. dropped 3.5 cents per litre Sunday morning.

Including adjustments for taxes, pump prices for regular unleaded gasoline at self-serve outlets will now range from 111 cpl to 112.1 cpl.

The Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission also approved the following petroleum price adjustments:

Furnace and stove oil prices will decrease by 1.5 cpl;

Diesel prices will decrease by two cpl; and

There will be no change in propane prices at this time.

The maximum price for furnace oil will now amount to 80.4 cpl, plus tax.

IRAC's next scheduled adjustment will be on Feb. 1.