Gas price dropped sharply to start February, but propane prices are up in the regular start-of-month petroleum prices review from the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.

Heating oil and diesel prices are also down.

Gasoline prices are down 4.8 cents to a minimum of $1.055 per litre for regular, self serve.

Heating oil is down 1.0 cents to $0.794 per litre.

Diesel prices are down by 1.5 cents to a minimum of $1.15 per litre.

Propane prices vary by seller.

Superior Propane prices are up 4.5 cents to $0.809 per litre for bulk delivery.

Irving prices are up 3.9 cents to $0.802 per litre for bulk delivery.

Kenmac prices are up 3.6 cents to $0.81 per litre for bulk delivery.

Wholesale prices for gasoline, heating oil and diesel have allowed the price decreases, said IRAC in a news release, but increased demand for propane have reduced inventory levels and raised those prices.

IRAC's next scheduled price review is Feb. 15.