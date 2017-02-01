Gas price dropped sharply to start February, but propane prices are up in the regular start-of-month petroleum prices review from the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.
Heating oil and diesel prices are also down.
- Gasoline prices are down 4.8 cents to a minimum of $1.055 per litre for regular, self serve.
- Heating oil is down 1.0 cents to $0.794 per litre.
- Diesel prices are down by 1.5 cents to a minimum of $1.15 per litre.
Propane prices vary by seller.
- Superior Propane prices are up 4.5 cents to $0.809 per litre for bulk delivery.
- Irving prices are up 3.9 cents to $0.802 per litre for bulk delivery.
- Kenmac prices are up 3.6 cents to $0.81 per litre for bulk delivery.
Wholesale prices for gasoline, heating oil and diesel have allowed the price decreases, said IRAC in a news release, but increased demand for propane have reduced inventory levels and raised those prices.
IRAC's next scheduled price review is Feb. 15.
